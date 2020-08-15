Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $40.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,903,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 262,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.