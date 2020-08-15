Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

