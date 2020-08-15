Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target at $65.50

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

GRA opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.