Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $34.78

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

