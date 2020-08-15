Brokerages Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) PT at $36.17

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

