Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

