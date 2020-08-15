Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.23). Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 258.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $23,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

