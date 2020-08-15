Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of BEDU opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

