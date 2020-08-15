Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.62). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

