Brian J. Comstock Sells 10,000 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBX opened at $28.66 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $947.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

