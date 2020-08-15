Brian David Archbold Sells 603 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MLAB opened at $242.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

