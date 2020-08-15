Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 6,217 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $205,409.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $29.15 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

