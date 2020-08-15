BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Main First Bank raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. BPOST SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

