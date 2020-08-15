BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BP were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.99 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

