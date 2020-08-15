Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stake Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.43.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $817.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.64. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

