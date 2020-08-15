Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $246,790.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,993,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

