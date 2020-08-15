Bloom Burton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

CRHM stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 330.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

