Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 135.6% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

