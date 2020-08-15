Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $202.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

