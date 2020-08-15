Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.
Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.
NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $202.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.
Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.