Black Hills Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.53 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

