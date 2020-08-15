Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,301.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05813311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00050315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

