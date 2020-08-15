Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,342,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,011,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

NYSE:BIO opened at $506.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

