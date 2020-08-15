Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,974,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,539,000 after buying an additional 3,521,126 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,685,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,312,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,581.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 218,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

