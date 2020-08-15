Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Spire worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spire by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

