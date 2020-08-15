Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,131,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

