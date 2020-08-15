Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 451 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of UniFirst worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

