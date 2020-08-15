Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 33,403 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

