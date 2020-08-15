Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

