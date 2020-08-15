Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

ESGR stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

