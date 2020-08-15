Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 65.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $155,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

