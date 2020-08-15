Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.