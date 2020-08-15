Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

