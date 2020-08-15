Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,163 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Shares of NSC opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.