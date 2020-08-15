Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $78,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,138,023 shares of company stock worth $579,677,153. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

