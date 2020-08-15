Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,238,000 after acquiring an additional 84,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,530,000 after buying an additional 112,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

