Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 79,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $281.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average of $256.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

