Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $47.63 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

