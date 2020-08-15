Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

AIZ opened at $125.07 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

