Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 98,946 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.77 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

