Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SPS Commerce worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,136 shares of company stock worth $16,123,695 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

