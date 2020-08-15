Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Progress Software worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

