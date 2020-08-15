Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 94,564.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $118.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,229.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,494. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

