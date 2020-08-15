Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

