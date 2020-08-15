Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $8,249,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $506.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.19. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $519.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

