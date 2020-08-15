Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 149.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,524 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,693,000 after purchasing an additional 829,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,110 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

