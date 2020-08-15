Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,052 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

