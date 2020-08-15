Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.