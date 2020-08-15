Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $379.40 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

