Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

NG opened at $8.59 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

