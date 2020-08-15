Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of J2 Global worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

